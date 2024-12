Zimbabwe’s gold miners have produced and delivered more gold to Fidelity Gold Refineries this year than they did in 2023.

Up to November, miners sold 32 tonnes of gold, more than the 2023 total of 30.1 tonnes.

This is against the industry’s target of 35 tonnes for this year.

November deliveries were 3,766kg vs 1,489kg in November last year and 4,167kg in October.

Apparently, small scale miners contributed a huge chunk during people under review.

Zwnews