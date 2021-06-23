President Emmerson mnangagwa has left Harare for Maputo, Mozambique to attend a Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit.

The Summit will deliberate on a number issues of regional integration, cooperation and development.

Among other things, Summit will also discuss regional response to security situation in Mozambique.

The summit is being held at a time the region is mourning the death of Zambia’s founding father Dr Kenneth Kaunda who succumbed to pneumonia last week.

-Zwnews