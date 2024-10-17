President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is in Bulawayo for the Zimbabwe Annual Exporters Conference to be held this Thursday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds.

The event brings together the business community, policymakers to discuss areas of mutual interest in the export industry.

The Conference and the Exporter of the Year Awards Gala will be held during the Zimbabwe Export Week.

The Zimbabwe Export Week will be running under the theme “Qala | Tanga | Start”. The Exporters’ Conference brings together the business community and policy makers to discuss areas of mutual interest in the export industry while the Exporter of the Year Awards recognise top exporters in various sectors, for their role in growing the country’s exports.

The event is expected to attract high level participants from the business community and the public sector and will have up to 250 participants.

Participants will pay a participation fee of US$100 or ZiG equivalent per person.

