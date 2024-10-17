The Government has set aside US$70 million for rural development, with key emphasis on creating 10,000 village business units by December this year, with an additional 1,500 units penciled for January to May 2025.

The funds will channeled towards vocational training, infrastructure development, and the dissemination of agricultural resources such as vegetable seed packs, sweet potato vines, and fruit trees.

This drive aims to boost economic growth, job creation, and promote sustainable farming and entrepreneurship, as part of the country’s journey towards Vision 2030.