Police in Nyamapanda are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Innocent Chisero (44) was found dead on a mountain near Mutsenhu Village, Nyamukoho Mudzi on 14/10/24.

The victim was last seen in company of his girlfriend on 09/10/24 and was allegedly attacked with stones by two unknown suspects.

According to police, the motive appears to be related to accusations of an affair with a married woman.

And anyone with information is being encouraged to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews