Today President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the First Lady Amai Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa are hosting the Children’s party at Murambinda A Primary school, Manicaland Province.

The Children’s party is part of the 44th Independence Celebrations.

The Children attending the party are drawn from the country’s 10 provinces.

Party is running under the theme “Zim @44: Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030.”

The President will also preside over the launch of Legacy Plantations at Murambinda A Primary School.

The Legacy Plantations program being launched today will result in the planting of 44000 indigenous and fruit trees across Buhera district as the nation commemorates its 44 years of Independence.

