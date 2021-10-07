President Emmerson Mnangagwa is currently delivering a State of the Nation Address (SONA).

And President Mnangagwa is also officially opening the Fourth Session of the 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe.

In his address the President is expected to set the country’s legislative agenda.

Meanwhile, owing to the measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid 19, President Mnangagwa will deliver his address from State House.

Traditionally, he should have come to Parliament Building to deliver the address and open the session.

Apparently, most will follow the proceedings from online platforms and the national broadcaster.

