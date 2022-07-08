President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is in Marondera for a one day tour of duty in the Mashonaland East Provincial capital.

President who is the Chancellor of all state universities is set to officially launch the Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences,Technology and Innovation Agro-Industrial Park.

The President will also tour the University’s wheat fields,Irrigation Infrastructure and the pump station.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa will today officially commission Chimanimani FM, a community radio station in Chimanimani, Manicaland Province.

Community radio stations are meant to enhance access to information by communities & making sure their voices are heard in shaping the development narrative.

Chimanimani FM will also serve as part of early warning systems for disasters such as cyclones.

Zwnews