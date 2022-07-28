President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Kwekwe where he is set to tour two companies that recently installed new plants to increase their capacity utilization.

Mnangagwa’s first port of call is the explosives producing firm, Intrachem before touring the dairy processor Dendairy.

At Intrachem, the President will commission the second phase of the firm which saw the establishment of a detonators’ plant to complement the explosives’ plant that was set up in the initial stage.

The company invested heavily in establishing its plant which has an import substitution of US$20 million.

The company is 85 percent owned by locals with only 15 percent in the hands of foreigners.

At Dendairy, President Mnangagwa is set to tour the newly installed maizely products producing plant whose products are earmarked for export markets.