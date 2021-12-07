President, Emmerson Mnangagwa accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and several government ministers, officials, are currently meeting with a joint group of Presidential Advisory Council and leaders of the Business Community to share ideas on the Economy.

The meeting takes place in context of resurgent Covid-19 Omicron variant which has created challenges for the region.

The meeting is meant to acquaint Government with the obtaining business situation as Government seeks to re-align its policy and programmes with realities in the market.

President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba says like the President, PAC is concerned about the rising month-on-month inflation and the resurgence of parallel exchange rates driven by the parallel market.

He adds that both have a direct impact on welfare threshold of the generality of the populace.

Zwnews