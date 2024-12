The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the name of individuals who died in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 08/12/24 at around 0330 hours at the 330 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

In a press statement, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said five out of seven victims have been positively identified by their next of kins.

He also urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads especially during the festive season.

Zwnews