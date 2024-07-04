Image- InfoZimZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today officially commission the Mutare Teachers College Fruit Juice and Water Processing Plant.

The processing plant, which is at an advanced stage of implementation, is a project fully funded by Government through the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

Its factory has been constructed by personnel from the country’s tertiary institutions with no outside contractors, in line with Education 5.0.

Engagements between Mutare Teachers College and the Standards Association of Zimbabwe have seen an inspection being carried out to ensure the plant and the juice meet quality standards.

