Kenyan President William Ruto names Interior minister Kithure Kindiki (pictured) as new Deputy President to replace Rigathi Gachagua who was impeached last night while in hospital.

Meanwhile, former Deputy President Gachagua’s legal team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, has moved to court to challenge the Senate’s decision to impeach him.

He was absent due to hospitalization, argues that the process was unjust as he was unable to present his defense.

