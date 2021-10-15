President Emmerson Mnangagwa is at Bindura University of Science Education where he is presiding over the 20th Graduation of the Bindura University of Science Education.

At the same event he will commission the BUSE Innovation hub.

The President is the Chancellor of all state universities in Zimbabwe.

1612 graduands are being capped today comprising of: Doctorate: 1 male Postgraduate diploma : 14 male, 3 female Masters: 245 male ,117 Female. Under graduate: 338 male, 436 female. Diploma:163 male, 245 female. A total of 811 male graduands and 801 Female.