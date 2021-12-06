President Emmerson Mnangagwa says it is most unfortunate that some in the film and broadcasting space have chosen to use their talents and skills to denigrate their own country, and its leadership.

Speaking at the Film Expo, Mnangagwa said the African value systems, are often at the behest and for payment by foreign detractors.

“I, thus, call upon the sector and our young people in particular, to refuse to use their skills and talents to promote national decadence and self-hate.

“You only have one mother country, which is Zimbabwe. Love it, promote it and protect it,” he said.

Zwnews