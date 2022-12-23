Today, the 23′ of December 2022, His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of ZANU PF, Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa made the following Politburo appointments:-
1. National Chairperson…………………………………………. Cde O.C.Z. Muchinguri
2. Secretary for Administration………………………………. Cde Dr. O.M. Mpofu
3. Deputy Secretary………………………………………………. Cde Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Mike Nyambuya
4. Secretary for Finance ………………………………………… Cde P.A. Chinamasa
5. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………………… Cde Prof. Mthuli Ncube
6. Secretary for Commissariat…………. ……………………..Cde Dr. M.C. Bimha
7. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………………. Cde Webster Shamu
8. Secretary for External Relations ……………………….. Cde S.S. Mumbengegwi
9. Deputy Secretary …………………………………………….. Cde Abedinico Ncube
10. Secretary for National Security …………………….. Cde L. Matuke
11. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………….. Cde Tendai Chirau
12. Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare ……..Cde July G. Moyo
13. Deputy Secretary ………………………………………… Cde James Makamba
14. Secretary for Information and Publicity ………… Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa
15. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………… Cde Chido Sanyatwe
16. Secretary for Legal Affairs …………………………. Cde Adv. J.F. Mudenda
17. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………… Cde Fortune Chasi
18. Secretary for Labour and Empowerment ………. Cde R.M. Ndlovu
19. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………… Cde Jennifer Mhlanga
20. Secretary for Health, Child Welfare and the Elderly …. Cde Dr. Douglas Mombeshora
21. Deputy Secretary …………………………………………… Cde Irene Zindi
22. Secretary for Economic Affairs ………….. Cde Lt. Gen. (Rtd) E. Rugeje
23. Deputy Secretary ………………………………………. Cde Andy Mhlanga
24. Secretary for Women’s Affairs ………………… Cde M.M. Chinomona
25.Deputy Secretary …………………………………….. Cde Judith Mkwanda Ncube
26. Secretary for Youth Affairs ……………………… Cde Tinacho Machakaire
27.Deputy Secretary ………………………………… Cde John Paradza
28.Secretary for Education, Research & Ideology ……………. Cde Charles Tawengwa
9.Deputy Secretary ………………………………………. Cde Rebecca Fanuel
30.Secretary for Gender and Culture ……………..Cde Tenth Mkusha
31. Deputy Secretary ……………………….. Cde Elphas Tshuma
32.Secretary for the Welfare of the Disabled ………… Cde Joshua T. Malinga
33.Deputy Secretary …………………………………….. Cde Elina Shirichena
34.Secretary for Land and Agriculture ……………… Cde K.S. Musanhi
35.Deputy Secretary ……………………………………….. Cde Mike Madiro
36.Secretary for Science and Technology ……………. Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi
37. Deputy Secretary ………………………………………..Cde Nicholas Nkomo
38.Secretary for Business Development …………. Cde Elifas Mashava
39. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………. Cde Esther Nyathi
40.Secretary for Environment and Tourism ………. Cde Dr. A. Mnangagwa
41. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………. Cde Joshua Sacco
42.Secretary for War Veterans, Detainees and Restrictees …… Cde Douglas Mahiya
43.Deputy Secretary……………………………………. Cde Headman Moyo
44.Secretary for Mines and Mining Development ………….. Cde Paul M. Mangwana
45.Deputy Secretary ……………………………………….. Cde Sibangamuzi Khumalo
46.Secretary for Local Government ……………….. Cde Super Mandiwanzira
47.Deputy Secretary …………………………………. Cde Monica Mavhunga
48.Secretary for Economic Development and Empowerment …………. Cde Dr S.G. Nyoni
49.Deputy Secretary …………………………………………Cde Otilia Maluleke