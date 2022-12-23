Today, the 23′ of December 2022, His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of ZANU PF, Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa made the following Politburo appointments:-

1. National Chairperson…………………………………………. Cde O.C.Z. Muchinguri

2. Secretary for Administration………………………………. Cde Dr. O.M. Mpofu

3. Deputy Secretary………………………………………………. Cde Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Mike Nyambuya

4. Secretary for Finance ………………………………………… Cde P.A. Chinamasa

5. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………………… Cde Prof. Mthuli Ncube

6. Secretary for Commissariat…………. ……………………..Cde Dr. M.C. Bimha

7. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………………. Cde Webster Shamu

8. Secretary for External Relations ……………………….. Cde S.S. Mumbengegwi

9. Deputy Secretary …………………………………………….. Cde Abedinico Ncube

10. Secretary for National Security …………………….. Cde L. Matuke

11. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………….. Cde Tendai Chirau

12. Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare ……..Cde July G. Moyo

13. Deputy Secretary ………………………………………… Cde James Makamba

14. Secretary for Information and Publicity ………… Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa

15. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………… Cde Chido Sanyatwe

16. Secretary for Legal Affairs …………………………. Cde Adv. J.F. Mudenda

17. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………… Cde Fortune Chasi

18. Secretary for Labour and Empowerment ………. Cde R.M. Ndlovu

19. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………… Cde Jennifer Mhlanga

20. Secretary for Health, Child Welfare and the Elderly …. Cde Dr. Douglas Mombeshora

21. Deputy Secretary …………………………………………… Cde Irene Zindi

22. Secretary for Economic Affairs ………….. Cde Lt. Gen. (Rtd) E. Rugeje

23. Deputy Secretary ………………………………………. Cde Andy Mhlanga

24. Secretary for Women’s Affairs ………………… Cde M.M. Chinomona

25.Deputy Secretary …………………………………….. Cde Judith Mkwanda Ncube

26. Secretary for Youth Affairs ……………………… Cde Tinacho Machakaire

27.Deputy Secretary ………………………………… Cde John Paradza

28.Secretary for Education, Research & Ideology ……………. Cde Charles Tawengwa

9.Deputy Secretary ………………………………………. Cde Rebecca Fanuel

30.Secretary for Gender and Culture ……………..Cde Tenth Mkusha

31. Deputy Secretary ……………………….. Cde Elphas Tshuma

32.Secretary for the Welfare of the Disabled ………… Cde Joshua T. Malinga

33.Deputy Secretary …………………………………….. Cde Elina Shirichena

34.Secretary for Land and Agriculture ……………… Cde K.S. Musanhi

35.Deputy Secretary ……………………………………….. Cde Mike Madiro

36.Secretary for Science and Technology ……………. Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi

37. Deputy Secretary ………………………………………..Cde Nicholas Nkomo

38.Secretary for Business Development …………. Cde Elifas Mashava

39. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………. Cde Esther Nyathi

40.Secretary for Environment and Tourism ………. Cde Dr. A. Mnangagwa

41. Deputy Secretary ……………………………………. Cde Joshua Sacco

42.Secretary for War Veterans, Detainees and Restrictees …… Cde Douglas Mahiya

43.Deputy Secretary……………………………………. Cde Headman Moyo

44.Secretary for Mines and Mining Development ………….. Cde Paul M. Mangwana

45.Deputy Secretary ……………………………………….. Cde Sibangamuzi Khumalo

46.Secretary for Local Government ……………….. Cde Super Mandiwanzira

47.Deputy Secretary …………………………………. Cde Monica Mavhunga

48.Secretary for Economic Development and Empowerment …………. Cde Dr S.G. Nyoni

49.Deputy Secretary …………………………………………Cde Otilia Maluleke