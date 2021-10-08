President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at Trek Pomona for the launch of the National Fuel Management System, this afternoon.

The system regulates and monitors the use of diesel and petrol.

It was developed & commercialised by HIT’s startup, Masimba Technologies.

Earlier on, Mnangagwa officially laid the foundation stone of the Harare Institute Multi laboratory Research Plaza.

This Harare Institute of Technology Multi-Purpose Laboratory Research Plaza will provide high-end laboratories in areas such as machine learning, biomedical engineering, machine design, cyber security, drug discovery amongst others.

Zwnews