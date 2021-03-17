TANZANIA PRESIDENT JOHN POMBE MAGUFULI DIES..CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

Corona Virus denier and Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli has died from Covid-19 aged 61…Details

John Magufuli will be remembered for his autocratic rule: muzzling dissent, banning opposition rallies, revoking NGO licenses, repressing independent reporting and denying the dangers of Covid-19.

The Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan confirmed his death in a statement issued live on TV.

She said that Mr Magufuli died on Wednesday at 6pm from heart complication, at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Samia Suluhu Hassan will be sworn in as Tanzania President and will lead for the remainder of Magufuli’s term until 2025. He had just been re-elected in November last year. She becomes the first female President in Tanzania and East Africa.

Magufuli has been bedridden since last week when he suffered a stroke due to Covid-19 related complications. He spent his last few days very ill in intensive care unit.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who drew widespread criticism for his denialism of the coronavirus pandemic, has died only five months after he won a second term in a disputed election. He was 61.

Exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu was scorned yesterday when he suggested that the country’s Vice President and military have been doing takeover drills indicating something big had happened in the country.

He posted:

While preparations for a military parade are going on, the VP is busy touring the country as if nothing is happening. Bob Marley said it all: ‘you can fool some people some time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time. And now we see the light!’

ABOUT MAGUFULI

Magufuli served as the fifth President of Tanzania after taking office in 2015. Nicknamed ‘The Bulldozer’ Magufuli ‘s aggressive style of leadership broke the norm as compared to other African leaders, and saw him gain the admiration of many across the world.

He imposed a raft of measures during his presidency that reduced corruption and cut government spending in Tanzania. Most notable was the barring of unnecessary foreign travel by public servants, the use of cheaper government vehicles, slashing his salary by 73% and suspending national events in favour of using the funds in more critical areas. In 2015 the late President called off the nation’s Independence celebrations instead channelling the funds to a cleanup campaign to curb the spread of cholera. He was seen leading from the forefront, cleaning alongside citizens in the capital Dar es Salaam.

COVID-19 DENIER

Whilst other countries were imposing lockdowns, Magufuli downplayed the Coronavirus pandemic urging citizens to pray, use steam inhalation therapy and traditional remedies to curb COVID 19. He refused to wear facemasks or adhere to social distancing rules.

REACTIONS:

Samia Suluhu Hassan will be sworn in as Tanzania 🇹🇿 President and will lead for the remainder of Magufuli's term until 2025. He had just been re-elected in November last year. She becomes the first female President in Tanzania and East Africa. pic.twitter.com/zFyXZEy2Ha — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) March 17, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of H.E. Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of Tanzania. President Magufuli is a visionary leader who has devoted his whole life to his nation and people. His contribution to the development of China-TZ relations will be remembered. pic.twitter.com/CGF4KuLrkP — Chinese Embassy in Tanzania (@ChineseEmbTZ) March 17, 2021

