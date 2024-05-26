In a groundbreaking move, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has approved the licensing of Starlink in Zimbabwe. This decision paves the way for Starlink to offer advanced, high-speed internet access throughout the country.

President Mnangagwa Announces Starlink Licensing in Zimbabwe

President Mnangagwa shared this major development on his official X social media account, revealing that the Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has granted the license to Starlink.

“I’m pleased to announce that I have approved the licensing of Starlink by POTRAZ to provide advanced internet and related digital processing services in Zimbabwe through its sole and exclusive local partner, IMC Communications (Pvt) Ltd. Starlink @Starlink is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite operator wholly owned by global conglomerate Space X led by prominent multi-billionaire @ElonMusk.”

Promises of High-Speed, Low-Cost Internet Nationwide

President Mnangagwa highlighted the partnership as a significant step in modernizing Zimbabwe’s digital infrastructure and enhancing connectivity for citizens.

“The entry by Starlink in the digital telecommunications space in Zimbabwe is expected to result in the deployment of high-speed, low-cost, LEO internet infrastructure throughout Zimbabwe and particularly in all the rural areas. This will be in fulfilment of my Administration’s undertaking to leave no one and no place behind.”

Starlink Investment Aligns with “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” Vision

The president emphasized that Starlink’s investment aligns with Zimbabwe’s “Second Republic” mantra.

“The investment confidence expressed by Starlink in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications infrastructure also dovetails with the 2nd Republic’s mantra, ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’. I encourage more investment by foreign conglomerates in Zimbabwe as we are an investment destination of choice.”

Government Congratulates Starlink and IMC on Landmark Digital Transformation

President Mnangagwa lauded the partnership between IMC Communications Private Limited and Starlink, viewing it as a revolutionary step for Zimbabwe’s digital and communications technology landscape.

“I take this opportunity, on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, to congratulate IMC Communications (Pvt) Ltd and Starlink on this commendable milestone aimed at revolutionizing the digital and communications technology landscape in Zimbabwe. Investments of this magnitude and strategic importance represent the cornerstone for achieving the 2nd Republic’s objective of having a fully digitalized, upper-middle income economy by 2030.”