Pote in hot soup as Bakers Inn exposes bread price hikers

By Kelvin Kasiwulaya

Popular Zvishavane business enterprise Pote has been barred from selling Bakers Inn bread after they hiked the commodity price from the stipulated $1.10 to $1.60 at their Shurugwi branch.

This development comes at a time when retailers are charging exorbitant prices as a way to sabotage the Mnangagwa led government.

In an exclusive interview, Bakers inn delivery agent Mr Mike Chikova said they have been instructed not to deliver bread at Pote supermarket in Shurugwi after the enterprise sold bread at $1.60 which is not the agreed retail price.

“We have been instructed not to deliver bread at Pote supermarket because they had hiked the price of Bakers Inn bread and this unscrupulous behaviour has culminated in our company to temporarily suspend business with Pote supermarket in Shurugwi,”he said.

A Shop worker at Pote who chose anonymity confirmed the development.

“Its almost five days now and we are not receiving bread from Bakers Inn,” She said….more to follow