THIRTY-FIRST POST-CABINET PRESS BRIEFING 1ST OCTOBER, 2024

1.0 REPORT ON THE FOOD DEFICIT MITIGATION STRATEGY, URBAN CASH TRANSFER PROGRAMME AND MOVEMENT OF GRAIN

Cabinet received and noted the Report on the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy, Urban Cash Transfer Programme and Movement of Grain, as presented by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable July Moyo.

As at 26 September 2024, a cumulative total of 68 745.72 metric tonnes had been moved across the country under the Second Phase of the Blitz Grain Distribution Programme.

Meanwhile, all Chiefs were allocated 5 metric tonnes per ward to assist families in distress despite the general allocation given to El Nino-induced drought-affected persons.

As of 26 September 2024, a cumulative total of 9 605.95 metric tonnes of mealiemeal or maize grain had been collected under the Emergency School Feeding Programme.

The Urban-Cash-for-Cereal Programme is

progressing well and it is expected that the generality of the population will start receiving cash transfers.

2.0 PROPOSED PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE GOVERNMENT OF ZIMBABWE AND BITUMEN WORLD FOR THE REHABILITATION OF THE BEITBRIDGE-BULAWAYOVICTORIA FALLS ROAD

Cabinet considered and adopted the Proposed Partnership between the Government of Zimbabwe and Bitumen World for the Rehabilitation of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, as presented by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Honourable Felix T. Mhona.

Cabinet advises that plans are underway to upgrade, rehabilitate, widen, and dualise certain sections of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road through a Public-Private Partnership with Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd under a Design, Build, Operate, and Transfer contract.

The rehabilitation and reconstruction of the road will enhance the movement of transit traffic, thereby making this route the most preferred along the NorthSouth Corridor, connecting Zimbabwe to South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia. In addition financial arrangements have been concluded for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of other roads including Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane Road; Bulawayo-Nkayi Road;and Karoi-BingaCross Dete Road. All these roads will start immediately.

3.0 PROGRESS MADE TOWARDS PREPARATION FOR THE EXPO 2025 OSAKA: 13TH APRIL TO 13TH OCTOBER, 2025

Cabinet received and noted the Update on the Preparations for the Expo 2025 Osaka which will be held in Osaka, from 13th April, 2025 to 13th October, 2025, as presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Dr Frederick Shava.

Preparations for the Expo are on course, with the construction of Pavilions and the handover of space to countries expected to be completed by the end of September, 2024.

Internal works will commence in October 2024 and are expected to be completed by January 2025.

The official launch of Zimbabwe’s Participation at Expo 2025 Osaka will be held on 10 October 2024 and will be presided over by His Excellency the President, Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa at State House.

The official launch Programme is expected to intensify awareness and raise private sector funding for Zimbabwe’s preparation for this global event.

4.0 2024/2025 SEASONAL RAINFALL FORECAST FOR ZIMBABWE

Cabinet also received a brief on the 2024/2025 Seasonal Rainfall Forecast for Zimbabwe as presented by the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Honourable Dr Sithembiso Nyoni.

Cabinet would like to advise that during the 2024/2025 summer season the country is expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall. However, the month of October is expected to be drier than the longterm average, but from November onwards the forecast is for normal to above normal rainfall.

Farmers and the whole nation are guided to plan accordingly.

I THANK YOU!