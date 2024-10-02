The national airline Air Zimbabwe has announced the successful completion of a major overhaul on Kush Air’s B737 aircraft, tail sign 5N-BMS, registered in Nigeria.

The airliner says its engineering and maintenance team executed a meticulous 2 C-Check, alongside a Corrosion Prevention and Control Program (CPCP), essential mechanical and avionics component changes, and comprehensive engineering orders to address airworthiness directives and modifications.

This rigorous maintenance ensures that the aircraft is not only serviceable but fully ready for safe operations.

“A huge thank you to Kush Air for entrusting us with this critical responsibility.

“Together, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards in aviation safety and reliability!,” said Air Zimbabwe.

Zwnews