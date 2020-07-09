A popular Shurugwi miner who, early this year, made headlines after he hired thugs to torture an employee who had stolen from him, perished in an accident which claimed two lives along the Gweru-Mvuma Road.

The miner, Willard Mugadza popularly known as Dread Welly, and the driver, Foster Machaya died on Tuesday after a Toyota Hilux double cab they were travelling in veered off the road and rolled several times just after the Gweru-Mvuma tollgate.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm the death of two people including the driver who died on the 43 km peg along Gweru-Mvuma road. Machaya allegedly lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned before landing on its roof. Mugadza and Machaya died on the spot. The second passenger escaped with some injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Gweru,” said Inspector Goko.

The late Mugadza, or Dread Welly as he was called, grabbed newspaper headlines in March this year after he hired thugs to torture a 24-year old employee Fabian Mabhungu, who had stolen 70g of gold ore worth US$3 400 at his Bred Farm mine.

The hired torturers tied Mabhungu to a tree and severely flogged him.

He latter died from the injuries sustained during the beatings while admitted to Gweru General Hospital.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews