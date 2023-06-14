Today, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has flocked one full year in detention as a ‘political prisoner.’

The Zimbabwean judiciary has a constitutional obligation to handle cases impartially, however many believe it is captured and used to persecute perceived ruling party opponents.

Many say when the courts become an extension of politics, citizens are left at the mercy of powerful elites.

Meanwhile, some civil organizations recently petitioned President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa over Sikhala’s continued detention.

He was arrested for allegedly inciting public violence during slain Moreblessing Ali’s memorial.

Zwnews