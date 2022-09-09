Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has urged fellow politicians not to be obsessed with power to the extent of killing other people for it.

Chamisa says people have short lives, therefore why must anyone kill for power.

“Never kill for money, politics or power.

“These things are so intoxicating yet so temporary and short lived!! Blessed Friday,” he says.

His comments comes at the time the country is gearing up for elections set for next year.

Meanwhile, cases of politically motivated violence has been in the DNA of the country’s politics.

Apparently, some critics are predicting a blood election next year, seen by how opposition parties are being allegedly persecuted.

