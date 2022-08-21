The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has authorised a warrant of search and seizure against ZANU-PF Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

Wadyajena who is out of jail on bail recently tried to smuggle out his poshy cars suspected to have been acquired from proceeds of crime, alert border officers confiscated the vehicles.

Meanwhile, Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says he has more evidence against Wadyajena.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, the outspoken legislator, who also chairs Africa Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (APNAC)-Zimbabwe, also called on parliament to relieve Wadyajena of his position as agriculture committee chair.

Zwnews