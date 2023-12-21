Recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Cowdray Park MP Pashor Sibanda was early this morning summoned by the Bulawayo police Law & Order Section has been released without charge.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi confirmed Sibanda’s release, calling the summoning a mini intimidation session.

“They have released him without a charge. A mini intimidation session,” he said.

It was believed the invitation by police relates to a press conference Sibanda gave last week.

During the press conference, Sibanda threatened to hold demonstrations.

Sibanda said they are determined to claim their election victory by any means necessary.

“As young people we’re ready to defend, secure and advance the future of generations to come.

“The regime must reform, failure to do so the streets shall be the avenue of our struggle,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

“By any means necessary and unnecessary, we’re ready to defend, we’re ready to die for this country.

“We won the election but we’re being taken for granted… The streets will be the avenue for our struggle,” he added.

His comments comes at the time party leader Nelson Chamisa is under fire for allegedly being too soft when dealing with ZANU PF.

Zwnews