The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of Tynwald High School students who died in a road accident along Rusape-Nyanga highway.

The accident took place after a Tynwald school bus veered off the road and crashed near Pine Tree Hotel.

The six are Anesuishe Hove (14), Beyonce Guyo (15), Anita Manyuka (16), Destiny Dziva (14), Kimberly Tarisai Mutusva (15) and Craig Madanhire (age not given).

Guyo, Manyuka, Dziva, Mutusva and Madanhire died on the spot, while Hove died upon admission at Nyanga District Hospital.

The bus belonging to Tynwald High School in Harare, had 45 passengers on board, comprising 41 learners and four staff members.

It was being driven by Machimbidzofa Chamunorwa (43) and police attributed the cause of the accident to speeding.