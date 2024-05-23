File image

Police on Wednesday released the names of four out of the six people who died in a collision between a heavy duty truck and two kombis in Mabvuku, Harare, on Tuesday evening.

Edinah Ndogwedu of Ruwa, Felix Javha of Hartfield, Tirisai Chigwande of Zimre Park and Liberty Chitinde of Tafara lost their lives in the crash just after 5PM, police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced.

Two other victims cannot be named as police were yet to inform their next of kin.

Nyathi said a Howo truck encroached into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a Toyota Hiace kombi with 13 passengers before colliding head-on with a second kombi on Donnybrook Road in the Chizhanje area of Mabvuku.

Twelve other people were injured in the accident which left the truck lying on its side and the two kombis a mangled metal mess.

Meanwhile, police said three people died at around 10PM on Tuesday when an ERF truck encroached into the oncoming lane resulting in a head-on collision with a Stallion Cruise bus at the 226km peg on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

Police are warning motorists to avoid night driving, which Nyathi said had been shown to be the time most accidents happen.

“Drivers must avoid travelling at night as most road traffic accidents are recorded during this time due to visibility and observation challenges. Above all drivers are urged to be cautious and observe all road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives,” he added.

