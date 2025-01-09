President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, broke his annual leave to see off Zimbabwean students destined for Algeria.

The students are on presidential scholarship.

Apparently, some critics are wondering where is acting president Kembo Mohadi, whom they think would have handled the occasion.

Mnangagwa is on his annual leave, and the acting president is VP Mohadi who will hand the post over to VP Constantino Chiwenga on 20 January.

Chiwenga will be the acting president until Mnangagwa’s return at the beginning of next month.

Zwnews