Outspoken ailing Kwekwe MP, Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo last week returned back into the country, after spending three weeks in India where he was receiving medical treatment, Zwnews has established.

Matambanadzo, who made history by becoming the only National Patriotic Front (NPF) candidate to win a seat in the 2018 elections, is understood to have developed liver complications following alleged food poisoning.

His aide, Angela Nyathi told Zwnews that Matambanadzo is now back home after spending three weeks in India where he was hospitalised.

“The MP is back and his health condition has tremendously improved”, Nyathi said.

“He is not in Kwekwe right now but all I can tell you is that he will soon be back in office after several months out of the country due to medical complications”, she said.

Since last year, the outspoken Matambanadzo who is also a rabid critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been in-and-out of hospital and recently, he told fellow parliamentarians that ‘he turned yellow’ when he fell sick.

Before he was flown to India, Matambanadzo had spent several months in China where he was hospitalised.

