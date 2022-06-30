Zimbabwe police authorities have announced the arrest of two people for the poaching of three impalas.

The two, 26-year old Passmore Mashava and Shepherd Madzore (30), were arrested on Tuesday this week.

Posting on social media, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said:

“On 28/06/22, Police in Chiredzi arrested Passmore Mashava (26) and Shepherd Madzore (30) in connection with poaching of three impalas. The arrest led to the recovery of three impala carcasses, a hunting torch, two knives and three machetes.”

Meanwhile, the ZRP also reported that, on Monday, police in Karoi acted on a tip-off to arrest Allan Taruvinga (37) and Jivas Chizunza (48) in connection with theft of a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle.

“The vehicle was stolen outside the country and was recovered affixed with Zimbabwean number plates AEX 4930,” said the police.

