The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the death of two poachers during a shootout with Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) rangers in Musingwizi Area, Makuti on 21/12/24.

More details to be released in due course.

Apparently, ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Bindura on 22/12/24.

Eight unidentified suspects who were armed with a rifle, stones and logs, attacked a security guard on duty before breaking into a carbon room where they stole 11 X 50 kgs of pregnant gold carbon valued at US$36 000.00.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews