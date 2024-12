Six candidates have passed the integrity test and will contest for the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidency in elections set for the 25th of January next year.

Meanwhile, prominent personalities Prophetic Healing Deliverance founder Walter Magaya and former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa failed to make the grade.

Those who have qualified are; Marshall Gore, Philemon Machana, Nqobile Magwizi, Martin Kweza, Twine Phiri and Makwinje Phiri.

Zwnews