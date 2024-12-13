Image- InfoZimZw

Measures are being taken for the 2025 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Live Your Dream Road Tour, a senior government official has disclosed.

The initiative brings together art, culture, tourism and adventure across 16 SADC countries.

It celebrates Zimbabwe’s SADC chairmanship, promotes tourism, regional integration, and cooperation.

It also raises awareness of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

In other news, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Hon Dr Jenfan Muswere commissioned donated vehicles and equipment to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation at their pockets Hill studios in Highlands, Harare.

The donation consists of 25 vehicles (5 commuter ominibuses,8 Toyota Hilux double cab,5 Toyota Aqua and 7 motor bikes).

Also donated include equipment for radio and TV Transmission that includes playback servers, Vision and audio consols, cameras and ICT equipment.

Zwnews