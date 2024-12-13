The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has announced that, under the Finance Act No. 2 of 2024, effective 1 January 2025, insurance companies are required to verify a valid tax clearance certificate before issuing vehicle insurance to public transport operators.

This applies to vehicles registered under the Road Motor Transportation Act for goods or passenger transport.

ZIMRA urges insurance companies to comply with this regulation and assist operators in obtaining the necessary tax clearance certificates.