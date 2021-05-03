A truck driver who is said to be in the business of ferrying sand mined by sand poachers has disappeared from accident scene in fear of being arrested.

According to reports just received, the accident happened along Khami Road, near National Blankets turnoff.

The accident involves a Honda Fit which went under the truck used for illegal sand mining.

Meanwhile, sand mining is an offence and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) in association with national police have been engaged in a hid and seek with sand poachers.

The act of sand poaching is also rampant in Harare due to the high demand of sand for construction.

Meanwhile, Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) for Harare Metropolitan, Tafadzwa Muguti recently said people caught poaching sand and illegal quarrying in Harare will be arrested and the vehicles used impounded as the activities are illegal.

Sand poaching, quarry mining and brick moulding without permits in and around Harare, have increased over the last few months, resulting in massive land degradation.

Over the years, blitzs had been carried out by EMA in conjunction with municipal and national police.

-Zwnews