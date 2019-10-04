Pictures: Madinda Ndlovu leaves hospital

Zimbabwe Warriors and Highlanders legend, Madinda Ndlovu has been discharged from a Botswana hospital where he spent four weeks after collapsing during his team, Gaborone United, session.

Ezra Sibanda, announced the development on Twitter.

He a message saying:

Awesome, Madinda Khathazile Ndlovu, (the) Zimbabwe and Highlanders legend has been discharged from the hospital in Botswana.

He had a blood clot which led to a stroke and has been in (the) hospital for a couple of weeks. We thank (the) doctors and good-hearted people who prayed for his recovery.