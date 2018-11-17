PICTURES: Clubbing Chinhoyi money changers perish in car crash

At least two money changers from Chinhoyi died on spot while others were seriously injured after being involved in accident on their way from clubbing.

The accident which claimed lives of the duo who operates at 24 Hour premises in the city centre occurred at Rujeko turnoff in Chinhoyi around 3 am this past Friday.

The names of the accident victims are yet to be released until their next of kins have been advised.

When local media crew visited the scene four hours after the accident no ambulance had arrived to attend the accident scene.

zwnews