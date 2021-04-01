Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana says the government is committed to the decentralisation of the provision of and access justice for all.

His comments follow the construction of one of the country’s biggest courts in Chinhoyi, which is the provincial capital of Mashonaland West Province, and one of the ten administrative provinces in Zimbabwe.

“Justice is becoming more accessible, with the near completion of Chinhoyi Courts, which can open doors to the public in May.

“The courts will only be second to Rotten Row in terms of size and will house the High Court,” he says.

Meanwhile, one of the most core values of the Judicial Service Strategic Plan is to ensure that there is easy access to justice for the people of Zimbabwe.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe in section 69(3) guarantees to every person the right of access to the courts, or to some other independent and impartial tribunal or forum established by law for the resolution of disputes.

Ideally, the Judiciary is guided by the constitutional principles set out in section 165 of the Constitution.

According to the law, in exercising its authority, the Judiciary must remain cognisant of the need to do justice to all, irrespective of status; dispensing justice efficiently and with reasonable promptness.

The Judiciary must always be conscious of the fact that its role is paramount in the safeguarding of human rights and freedoms and the rule of law.

Access to justice is said to be the hallmark of any civilised and democratic society.

-Zwnews