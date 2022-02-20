Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa has arrived at Zimbabwe Grounds where he is expected to launch his party’s by-elections campaign.

Apparently, it is a hive of activities at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields as thousands of CCC supporters thronged the place to witness the launch of the by-elections campaign by their leader Chamisa.

Meanwhile, the crowd at the Zimbabwe Grounds, broke into rapturous applause when Madzibaba VeShanduko, a grassroots campaigner for the party captured the imagination with his tactics, began “casting out demons” of dictatorship and poverty.

Zwnews