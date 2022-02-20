The Queen of England has tested positive for Covid just as the British government is expected to confirm that all coronavirus restrictions will end in the coming days, as the country now depends on vaccines and anti-virals to combat the virus.

The monarch is reportedly experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to continue “light duties” at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” it added in a statement.

The Queen, 95, had been in contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.

It is understood a number of people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the Queen resides.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted : “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

The announcement comes weeks after the UK’s longest reigning monarch reached her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on 6 February.

Plans to remove all Covid rules in England from next week

Covid self-isolation rules in England are set to be removed from next week as Boris Johnson sets out his “Living with Covid” plan.

According to reports, The PM is expected to confirm that all coronavirus restrictions will end in the coming days, as the country relies on vaccines and anti-virals to combat the virus.

Mr Johnson said: “Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.

“We’ve built up strong protections against this virus over the past two years through the vaccine rollouts, tests, new treatments, and the best scientific understanding of what this virus can do.

“Thanks to our successful vaccination programme and the sheer magnitude of people who have come forward to be jabbed we are now in a position to set out our plan for living with Covid this week.”