The Citizens Coalition for Change CCC says the Zimbabwe Republic Police is trying to stop its Gokwe rally to be addressed by party leader Nelson Chamisa today.

The party says they now seek an interdict against police at High Court after police overnight tried to withdraw approval earlier granted for the party’s rally in Gokwe today.

The police said they have “no manpower” after President Mnangagwa called own rally in Kwekwe, 140km away.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the development says:

“Police is threatening to block our Yellow Gokwe rally. We got police clearance early this week per the Maintenance of Public Order Act. As an afterthought, Mnangagwa

called a rally in Kwekwe, 140km away. Police now say they have no manpower.”

She added that they have instructed their lawyers to lodge an urgent application at the High Court.

“We have instructed our lawyers to get an interdict against the unlawful conduct by the police.

“They have no right to block a rally that they’d cleared and we have paid huge money to host. Just weeks ago, ED & Mwonzora held a rally in Hre Province with no issues. Why block is?”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time police as tried to frustrate the new party, CCC few weeks ago the police unsuccessfully tried to stop motorists from driving to Chamisa’s rally in Highfields.

The police mounted roadblocks trying to turn back motorists from going to the CCC rally, but failed.

Zwnews