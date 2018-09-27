PICTURE: Nichrut FC coach survived a horror crash yesterday before PSL match in Gweru

Nichrut FC head coach John Nyikadzino survived a horror car crash on Wednesday morning while heading to Gweru for a midweek clash against Harare City at Ascot Stadium.

Nyikadzino’s car veered off the road and hit a tree on the Gweru-Shurugwi highway.

He was quickly rushed to Shurugwi Hospital before being transferred to ClayBank Hospital in Gweru where he is in a stable condition.

Nichrut FC media officer Deliwe Mhaka said the accident happened at around 9AM in the Surprise area near Shurugwi.

“He is in a stable condition and we really want to thank the Shurugwi District Hospital medical team who were attending to him. Our thoughts and love are with him. We wish him a speedy recovery,” Mhaka said.

