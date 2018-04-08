PICTURE: Mnangagwa’s gift to China

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s just ended visit to China will remain imprinted for decades to come after he signed a special postcard and stamp which will be sold with the original one being kept at the museum in China.

President Mnangagwa’s visit to China has been described as historic as it elevated Zimbabwe’s relations from bilateral to all encompassing comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation.

To seal this special visit and new found relation, President Mnangagwa had to sign a symbolic postcard and stamp which will be sold in China while the original postcard will be kept in the museum.

The President’s message on the special postcard reads, “I and the people of Zimbabwe greatly appreciate the escalation of the relations from the level of all weather friendship to the highest order of comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation. H.E ED Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe”.

The card will go on sale as a souvenir to remind the populace of the visit by Cde Mnangagwa. zbc