AN 81-year-old woman died when her house caught fire while she was asleep in Greendale on Friday.

Gogo Chabuka’s house and property were burnt.

Her maid was reported to have gone out for prayers when the house caught fire.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the case saying investigations have since begun.

“Police in Harare are investigating a fire incident in which a house along Abel Road, Greendale, caught fire resulting in a woman being burnt beyond recognition on Friday.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

One of the neighbours told H-Metro that they have been having some fiery explosions on their power lines ever since copper cables were stolen and replaced with overhead conductors two months ago.

“Misfiring conductor lines adjacent Vernon Avenue, under fault number 125293, were separated last Saturday but they have been misfiring.

“This morning we witnessed fiery explosions on Abel Road and Vernon Avenue from 5am-6am, at the time at which the house at No. 16 caught fire but we are not yet sure what the cause of the fire was.

“We are appealing to Zesa for a lasting solution to the issue of the touching conductor cables and explosions resulting in intermittent power cuts on Abel Road and Vernon Avenue,” said the neighbour.

