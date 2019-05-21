PICS:Chief Marange Wallowing In Poverty While Private Companies & Politicians Make Billions In His Area

Pictures taken by one Farai Maguwu that were posted on Facebook show Chief Marange’s homestead which is not up to standard with the billions of dollars that were siphoned from his area by private companies and politicians in diamond mining.

The post carried the caption:

This is the home of Chief Marange, a Chief who presides over an area where the biggest modern day diamond find happened, where billions of American dollars were made.

Can’t our political elites see how wrong this picture is?

Can’t their human emotions appeal to their conscience?