Form One Pupil Electrocuted While Fetching Lemons To Season His Porridge

In a tragic incident, a Bulawayo form one pupil who wanted to fetch lemons from a tree to season mealie-meal porridge died yesterday after he was electrocuted by overhead power cables.

According to the Chronicle, Prince Mafu of Emakhandeni suburb died instantly and was stuck on a mango tree until personnel from ZESA switched off power for him to be brought down. The mango tree that he had climbed is next to a lemon tree and both are directly under a power line.

Narrating the sad incident, Mafu’s family said,