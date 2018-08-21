BREAKING News pictures: Glow Petrol Station in Mutare Gutted by Fire, Cars Burnt to Shells

MUTARE: Glow Petroleum service station Mutare was reduced to ashes yesterday evening(Monday, 20 August, 2018).

Up to four cars were reduced to shells by the raging fire.

Glow Petroleum a subsidiary of Pickglow Trading (Pvt) Ltd is a multi million dollar indigenous company with branches all over the country.

In 2015, the company’s management was sued over a 33 million litres fuel scam and $10 385 000 fraud involving officers from the Zimbabwe Defence Industries.

Mutare firefighters responded to the emergency, the cause of fire has not been established by the time of writing.

Picture credits..Tinayi Nyadzayo

zwnews