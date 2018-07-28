PICTURES: Nelson Chamisa MDC-Alliance Final Rally in Harare, Saturday, 28 April

Zim Election rally PHOTOS: Thousands of people at Chamisa-MDC star campaign in Harare

Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and his MDC Alliance saved the best for last, as thousands of supporters packed “Freedom Square” in Harare for the last and biggest rally of the campaign so far.

Addressing thousands of party supporters at the Robert Mugabe Square(Freedom Square) in the capital this afternoon, Chamisa said journalists working in the state media need re-orientation in the second republic.

He also said investors are going to come in droves following reports from his emissaries who were in South Africa where BRICS was having its summit and met officials from the British country who promised them more money injected into the economy.

Chamisa said he addressed 82 rallies and witnessed a surge of support for his party in the new dispensation.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance members continued with their call for supporters to picket polling stations after voting.

The message came out when the Alliance held its final rally at the Robert Mugabe Square.

Deposed former Zanu PF members Kudakwashe Bhasikiti and Sandi Moyo as well as other Alliance members took turns to remind supporters that they must return to polling stations after voting.

The MDC Alliance rally was attended by its different leadership including supporters from beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

Editional reporting Zbc, Nehanda